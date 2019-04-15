Nicholas E. Presta

DYER, IN - Nicholas E. Presta, age 21, of Dyer, IN passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved son of Salvatore "Sam" and Amee (nee Pappas) Presta. Loving brother of Antonio, Salvatore, and Jessica Presta. Devoted grandson of Mary and the late Edward Erickson and the late Salvatore and late Geraldine Presta. Also Survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Nick was a junior at Indiana University at Bloomington.

Visitation Tuesday, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41 Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN. Funeral Wednesday April 17, 2019 Directly at St. Maria Goretti Church (500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, In.) where a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Niblick Officiating. Interment Private.

www.elmwoodchapel.com (219) 365-3474