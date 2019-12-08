Nicholas E. Vellegas

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Nicholas E. Vellegas, age 62, late of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Hegewisch and South Chicago. Passed away on December 2, 2019. Beloved Fiance of Nadine Zepeda. Loving brother of Jim (Gladis) Vellegas and Debbie (Bill) Hartman. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Phil and Lorraine Vellegas. Nick was the owner of Bogey's Restaurant and Bar in Hegewisch. He will always be remembered for his passion for golfing.

Per Nick's wishes, services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, Cedar Lake, IN (219)374-9300.


Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
