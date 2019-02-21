Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas "Nick" Flesher.

Nicholas "Nick" Flesher

HAMMOND, IN - Nicholas "Nick" Flesher age 81, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; sons, Nicholas (Kelly) Flesher and Christopher (Vicky) Flesher; grandchildren; Courtney Smith, Nicholas Flesher, Colin Flesher, Victoria Smith, Melody Smith, Grant Flesher; brother, Michael (Sally) Flesher and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Mary Flesher; sisters, Anne Schneider and Marie Flesher and brother, Eli Flesher.

Nick proudly served our country in the European Theatre from 1957-60 in the United States Air Force. He retired from Inland Steel in 1996 with 35 years of service. Nick was an avid Notre Dame football, IU basketball, Cubs, and Bears fan. He enjoyed coaching at Hessville Little League Baseball and St. Catherine of Siena Basketball. His true calling in life was to be a loving grandfather. Nick was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN with Fr. Mark Kurowski officiating. Inurnment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.