Nicholas J. Rullo (1988 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We've been friends since we were 4 years old . As we may..."
    - CHRISTOPHER PAPIEZ
  • "Condolences to the family. Nick has always been a great..."
    - Dustin
Service Information
FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME - DeMotte
621 South Halleck Street P.O BOX 368
DeMotte, IN
46310
(219)-987-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME - DeMotte
621 South Halleck Street P.O BOX 368
DeMotte, IN 46310
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Cemetery
1547 167th Street
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nicholas J. Rullo

TUCSON, AZ - Nicholas J. Rullo, 31 of Tucson, AZ, passed away on June 20, 2019. Born on April 3, 1988 in Munster, IN to Ronald (Debra Kasper) Rullo. Nicholas was a 2007 graduate of Gavit High School, and worked for Solar Gain Inc. He was a true outdoorsman, loved fishing, and hanging out with the boys. Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother; Debra Rullo, grandparents; George (Roseanne) Rullo and uncle; Stephen Kasper. Survived by father; Ronald (Martha) Rullo, sons; Jaxson Rullo, Jordan Lewandowski, fiance; Vanessa Lewandowski, siblings; Marco Rullo, Steve Wagila and Lisa (Jeff) Hennin.

A visitation for Nicholas will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, IN 46310, with a prayer service at 4:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jared Matheson officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the St. John Cemetery, 1547 167th Street, Hammond, IN 46320. Nicholas will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Times on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.