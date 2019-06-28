Nicholas J. Rullo

TUCSON, AZ - Nicholas J. Rullo, 31 of Tucson, AZ, passed away on June 20, 2019. Born on April 3, 1988 in Munster, IN to Ronald (Debra Kasper) Rullo. Nicholas was a 2007 graduate of Gavit High School, and worked for Solar Gain Inc. He was a true outdoorsman, loved fishing, and hanging out with the boys. Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother; Debra Rullo, grandparents; George (Roseanne) Rullo and uncle; Stephen Kasper. Survived by father; Ronald (Martha) Rullo, sons; Jaxson Rullo, Jordan Lewandowski, fiance; Vanessa Lewandowski, siblings; Marco Rullo, Steve Wagila and Lisa (Jeff) Hennin.

A visitation for Nicholas will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, IN 46310, with a prayer service at 4:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jared Matheson officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the St. John Cemetery, 1547 167th Street, Hammond, IN 46320. Nicholas will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.