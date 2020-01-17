Nicholas J. Solis

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nicholas J. Solis age 75, a long-time resident of East Chicago, passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020.

He is survived by his father; Jesus H. Solis, siblings; Mary (Xavier) Flores, Jesse (Cyndi) Solis, Lupe (Judy) Solis, Joann (Marc) Glick, Angel Manuel (Elsie) Solis, Michael (Claudia) Solis, special life-long friend Patricia (Bill) Boggess and her children James and Gloria Royster and numerous (21) nieces and nephews. Preceded in passing by his mother Juanita H. Solis and brother Bernie Solis.

Nick was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. He was a fan of most sports, especially boxing and weightlifting. He also enjoyed music, dance, photography and the study of a variety of religions.

Nick chose to be cremated and all services will be private.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.