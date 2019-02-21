Nicholas John Synko

MUNSTER, IN -

Nicholas John Synko, 22, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2019 at his home in Munster, IN. He is survived by his loving parents, John and Amy (Paul) Synko, beloved brother Andrew Synko, grandmother Barbara Paul, many special aunts, uncles and cousins. Nick had a special bond and shared amazing experiences with Auntie Laurie, Uncle Mike (Salmon) and special cousin Heidi Niego. Nick was born October 20, 1996. Nick will be forever loved and remembered for his ability to light up any room with his presence, his infectious smile and quick wit. He loved the outdoors, snowboarding, hiking mountains, fishing and whitewater rafting. Every experience was more fun with Nick around. Nick's fun loving and caring spirit will forever live in all who were lucky enough to know him. He was a champion for the underdog and a friend to everyone he met. We are better people for having Nick in our lives. May he rest in peace.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Nick's family. www.kishfuneralhome.net