Nicholas Louis Domsic

MARSHALL, MI / FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nicholas Louis Domsic, born October 28, 1926, passed away at the MediLodge Nursing Home in Marshall, MI on August 28, 2020.

He was born in East Chicago, IN, raised in Highland and enlisted in the Navy in 1944. He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a millwright until his health required his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; special friend, Patricia Ponsar; daughter, Mona (Provost); infant daughter, Debora; granddaughter, Melissa Domsic; parents, Paul and Anna and his siblings.

He is survived by his son, David and Penny Domsic of Ceresco, MI, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.