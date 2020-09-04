1/
Nicholas Louis Domsic
1926 - 2020
Nicholas Louis Domsic

MARSHALL, MI / FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nicholas Louis Domsic, born October 28, 1926, passed away at the MediLodge Nursing Home in Marshall, MI on August 28, 2020.

He was born in East Chicago, IN, raised in Highland and enlisted in the Navy in 1944. He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a millwright until his health required his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; special friend, Patricia Ponsar; daughter, Mona (Provost); infant daughter, Debora; granddaughter, Melissa Domsic; parents, Paul and Anna and his siblings.

He is survived by his son, David and Penny Domsic of Ceresco, MI, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

