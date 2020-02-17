Nicholas M. Brunetti, "Nick"

CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas M. Brunetti, "Nick", age 76, late of Crown Point, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Paolone) for 49 years. Loving father of Nick (Ginger), Joe (Sara), Ernie (Anjeanette) and Laura (Jake Ratkiewicz) Brunetti. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Joseph, Isabella, Ava and Nicholas. Dear brother of Carmela and the late Michael. Fond uncle and great uncle of many.

Nick was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee of Stericycle, a member of Teamsters Local 731 and an avid golfer and bowler.

Visitation Monday 2:00-9:00p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:30p.m. DIRECTLY AT St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to in Nick's name would be appreciated. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com