Nicholas W. Deal KOUTS, IN - Nicholas W. Deal, 31 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born October 24, 1987 in Ft. Hood, TX to Katie Deal. Nick graduated from Kouts High School in 2007 and attended Ivy Tech in Valparaiso, where he was Head of Security. He made his career as a Police Officer with the Kouts Police Department and assisted for many years with the Kouts Volunteer Fire Department. Nick was a Free Mason and a Son of the American Legion Post #94 in Valparaiso. He was a diehard Packers fan, was involved with ministry service, and enjoyed spending time with his friends. Nick was extremely dedicated to his community and he loved what he did. He will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing man, who was a beloved son, nephew, and cousin. Nick will be profoundly missed by his entire community, his friends, and his loving family. Nick is survived by his mother, Katie (Alan) Payne; uncles: Emmett Deal and Rex (Martha) Deal; cousins: Rex and Lane Deal, Cord Hernandez, Russell Harrison; and many co-workers and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. The funeral service will begin on Sunday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, the family would strongly encourage you to donate in Nick's name to the American Kidney Foundation, Kouts Police Department, or Kouts Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral Home Kosanke Funeral Home

105 East Indiana Avenue

Kouts , IN 46437

