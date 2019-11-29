Nicholas W. Husband

SAN PIERRE, IN - Nicholas W. Husband, 65 years old of San Pierre, IN, died Monday, November 25, 2019 in Knox, IN. He was born Wednesday, April 14, 1954 in Detroit, MI. Son of the late Donald Edwin Husband and the late Norma (Bledsoe) Husband.

Surviving are wife, Kathleen Husband of San Pierre, IN; son Donald Husband of San Pierre, IN; brother John (Janelle) Husband of Colorado; sister Sandra (Al) Kanoernschild of Valparaiso, IN; sister Donna (Don) Mead of Florida. He was preceded in death by his son Matthew Husband, grandson Korbin Husband, parents Donald and Norma Husband.

Friends will be received 11:00 AM CST until time of service at 1:00 PM CST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the BRAMAN & BAILERY FUNERAL HOME, North Judson, IN. Services will be held at BRAMAN & BAILEY FUNERAL HOME, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST. Contributions may be made to the family.