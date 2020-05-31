Nick Elieff
1936 - 2020
Nick Elieff THE VILLAGES, FL - Nick Elieff, age 83, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Formerly of Valparaiso, IN. Born May 26, 1936 in Gary, IN to George and Eva Elieff. A Navy Veteran, retired from US Steel, 33 years of service. Preceded in death by parents; son, Nicholas; brothers: George and Jim Elieff. Survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Blaney) Elieff of 55 years; daughters: Susan (Greg) Dawson of Niles, MI; Laura (Jeremy) Martin of Melbourne, FL; brothers: John (Sarah), Don (Sharon) Elieff and Steve (Joanne) Yordan, all of Arizona; sisters in law: Dorythe Earl and Frances Blaney; nieces and nephews; dear friends John Kuhn and Lou Straw, of The Villages; Best Man Andrew and Maid of Honor, Fran Sakes of Merrillville, IN. No public services. Cremains buried in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN when permitted. Guestbook to sign is on Legacy.com

Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Dad, I hope you are playing basketball and reuniting with your parents and son. I miss you but Ill see you soon! Love Susie
Susan Dawson
Daughter
