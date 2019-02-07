Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Kritikos.

Nick Kritikos

DYER, IN - Nick Kritikos age 80 of Dyer, passed away February 2, 2019. He is survived by three children Christopher Kritikos, Kelleen (Richard) Hunter, Kami (Kevin) Kisala, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Johanna Kritikos, two sisters, Nancy Baginski, Dorothy Gurley, nieces & nephews, preceded in death by his wife Rose, two brothers Harry and Tom

Memorial service will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 2:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, Rev Theodore Mens officiating Friends may visit with the family on Saturday February 9 2019 from 10:00 AM till 2:00 PM (time of services) at the funeral home. Nick was retired from Inland Steel CO. He was a marine reserve veteran. www.kuiperfh.com