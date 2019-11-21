Nick P. Karagan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick P. Karagan.
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
13631 S. Brainard Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
t Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
13631 S. Brainard Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nick P. Karagan

HIGHLAND, IN - Nick P. Karagan, 84 of Highland, passed away on November 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine; his two sons Peter (Georgia) Karagan and John Karagan; his two grandchildren Niko and Kosta Karagan; one brother Kostandinos Karagounis; and several nieces, nephews, goddaughters, and other loving relatives.

Vistitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL. Friends may gather from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Assumption Greek Othodox Church would be appreciated.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.