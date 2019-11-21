Nick P. Karagan

HIGHLAND, IN - Nick P. Karagan, 84 of Highland, passed away on November 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine; his two sons Peter (Georgia) Karagan and John Karagan; his two grandchildren Niko and Kosta Karagan; one brother Kostandinos Karagounis; and several nieces, nephews, goddaughters, and other loving relatives.

Vistitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL. Friends may gather from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Assumption Greek Othodox Church would be appreciated.

