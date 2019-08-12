Nick Zaharias

VALPARAISO, IN - Nick Zaharias, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born May 7, 1934 in Gary to John and Katherine (Coutouzis) Zaharias. Nick graduated from Emerson High School in Gary and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, before becoming a lifetime employee at US Steel. Nick was a founding member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, where he previously served on the Church Council. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso, and an associate member of St. Catherine Philoptochos Society. Nick loved his family immensely and devoted himself to attending every event that his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.

On October 8, 1955 in Gary, Nick married Angeline Boukis, who survives, along with their children: John (Janet) Zaharias of Valparaiso, Katherine (Scott Ellis) Zaharias-Ellis of San Bruno, CA, George (Sue) Zaharias of Valparaiso; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings: Michael (Constance) Zaharias, and Kaliope Domoras. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Zaharias, and a sister, Mary Coros.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, with Rev. Fr. James Greanias officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.