Nickolus "Nick" Lee Smith

FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nickolus "Nick" Lee Smith, formerly of Merrillville, took his heavenly breath on April 24, 2020 in Avondale, AZ.

Chef Nickolus graduated from Glen Mills Academy in 2005 and in 2008 graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary. Nick enjoyed DJing and promoting and volunteeried at St. Mary's Food Bank.

He is survived by his three children, Destiny LeeAnn Smith, Noah Smith, and Naomi Smith, mother Paula Clements, siblings, Christopher and Brandy Banks, Dathan and Hilary Banks, Loring Banks, Adonis Smith, and Brandon Clements, five nieces and nephews, and countless extended family and friends.

Nick is preceded in death by his father, Robert Roy Clements, grandparents, Harold and Darlene Baughman.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Family Christian Center, 340 West 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Family Visitation: 10:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m., and the service to start at 11:30 a.m.