Nicolas Lasaro

GRIFFITH, IN - Nicolas Lasaro, age 81, of Griffith, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Nicolas is survived by his loving daughters, Lenore (Jason) Johnson, Andrea (Ed) McLeod; four grandchildren, Lauren, Ezekiel, Steven and Jeremy; siblings, Rachel (late Lupe), Paz (Olivia), Delores (late Rich), Belen (late John), Joanne and Raymond. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lasaro; parents, Nicolas and Maria Lasaro and sister, Jovita and brother, Tony.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner Main & Kennedy). Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation at SOLAN PRUZIN to follow.

Nicolas was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He retired from Inland Steel with 36 years of service. He enjoyed working in his garage, jazz music and playing the harmonica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, www.hospicecalumet.org or Meals on Wheels, www.mownwi.org. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com