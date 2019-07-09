Nicolas Reyes Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicolas Reyes Jr..
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nicolas Reyes, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nicolas Reyes, Jr., age 59, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Nicolas is survived five sons: Daniel, Robert, Anthony, Kenny and Nicholas III; sister, Leticia Reyes; brothers: Arnoldo "Ernie", Rodolfo "Rudy", and Raymundo "Ray" Reyes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Nicholas, Sr. and Olivia Reyes; and brother, Ramiro "Ram" Reyes.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Father Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Laredo, TX.

Nicolas was a retired laborer in the construction industry for many years; he loved to play dominoes with his friends at the George Collins Apartments in Chicago; Nicolas was an artist and enjoyed playing pool and puzzles; he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. To share a memory or send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in The Times on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.