Nicolas Reyes, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nicolas Reyes, Jr., age 59, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Nicolas is survived five sons: Daniel, Robert, Anthony, Kenny and Nicholas III; sister, Leticia Reyes; brothers: Arnoldo "Ernie", Rodolfo "Rudy", and Raymundo "Ray" Reyes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Nicholas, Sr. and Olivia Reyes; and brother, Ramiro "Ram" Reyes.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Father Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Laredo, TX.

Nicolas was a retired laborer in the construction industry for many years; he loved to play dominoes with his friends at the George Collins Apartments in Chicago; Nicolas was an artist and enjoyed playing pool and puzzles; he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. To share a memory or send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.