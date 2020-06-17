Nicole Lynn (Bradford) Kraynik
1983 - 2020
Nicole Lynn (Bradford) Kraynik

MURFREESBORO, TN - Nicole Lynn (Bradford) Kraynik, 37 passed away unexpectedly in Murfreesboro, TN on June 10, 2020.

Nicole was born on April 18, 1983 in Three Rivers, MI to Ronald and Laura (Lovejoy) Bradford. She attended school in Three Rivers, MI and graduated high school in 2001. On September 18, 2010, she married Jonathon Kraynik, in Hobart, Indiana and together they welcomed two sons, Andrew John and Leo Michael.

Nicole was previously employed with PNC/National City Bank. And most currently worked at Sappers Market and Greenhouse in Hobart, IN but her best work was being a devoted wife and stay at home mom to her boys. Nicole was an active member in the MOPS group in Murfreesboro and prior to that, the MOPS group in Elgin, IL. Nicole also loved volunteering at Andrews school.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Jonathon and their two sons: Andrew and Leo. Loving parents, Ronald and Laura Bradford, of Three Rivers, MI; loving in laws, Mike and Janet Kraynik of Hobart, IN; Special grandma, Fran Sapper of Hobart, IN; Special Great Aunt, Molly June McCoy of Three Rivers, MI: sisters: Christine (Darren), Jennifer (Doug) Melissa (Jay); sister in law, Jessica (Tommy) and several nephews and nieces who will always remember her as "Aunt KiKi".

Cremation has taken place. Nicole always thought of others and was an organ donor. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Jonathon Kraynik to assist in their two sons education.



Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
