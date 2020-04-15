Niki Choros

MUNSTER, IN - Niki Choros, age 79, of Munster, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Tom Choros. She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Joanne (Tom) Kolintzas; Labrene (Jim) Hayes; Pat (Bob) Swatosh and Pete (Staci) Choros; and ten grandchildren; Kris, Demetra, Nikko, Nikki, Zach, Tommy, Lia, Nicole, Olivia, and Thomas P.; one brother: Hristos (Velemini) Alexiou; one sister: Eugenia (Theodore) Kotsonis; many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

PRIVATE Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond with Fr. David Bissias officiating. PRIVATE Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Niki immigrated from Zalongo, Greece in her early 20's. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Niki was a remarkable gardener and cook. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She had a compassionate spirit with an infectious smile whose passion was her family and caring for others. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends. Please visit www.burnskish.com.