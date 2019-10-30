Nikola "Nik" Vukelich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Nikola "Nik" Vukelich, age 63, late of Schererville, passed away suddenly in Tucson, AZ on September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Vukelich (nee Schmitz) for 32 years. Loving father of Kaitlyn (Dan) Spretnjak and Renee Vukelich. Cherished grandfather of Kylee and Cole. Dearest brother of Sally (Jim) Lundberg and Lisa Vukelich and brother in law of George (Pearl) Schmitz and Steven (Ruth Ann) Schmitz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Milan and Shirley Vukelich. Nik was a proud member of IBEW Local #134 for 42 years. He was a retired employee of Maron Electric.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made directly to the family who will be setting up an electrician apprenticeship scholarship fund in Nik's name. For more information 219-365-4769 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.