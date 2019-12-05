Ninette Peloza (nee Hodko Dye)

WHEELER, IN - Ninette Peloza (Nan), age 90 of Wheeler passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Mila) Dye of Munster, IN and Stan Peloza Jr. of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, L. Mark Dye Jr., Katelyn Peloza, James Nuzzo Jr. (Brittny) and Dr. Gina Nuzzo (Cole Edmundson); great grandchildren, Preston and Cameron Edmundson, Harrison and Sinclaire Nuzzo; sister, Olga Fleming of Hobart, IN and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in her death by parents William and Olga (Picka) Hodko and son, Bryan Dye.

Ninette graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, IN. She earned her bachelors degree from Purdue University and masters degree from Valparaiso University. Ninette taught English for several years at Calumet High School and retired from the Lake Ridge School System. After retirement she made the San Diego, CA area her home and returned to Northwest IN in 2007 to be closer to family. Ninette was an avid reader and loved pets.

Funeral services, per Ninette's wishes, will be private and contributions may be made to the .