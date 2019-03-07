Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita S. Schmitt.

Nita S. Schmitt

Nita S. Schmitt, formerly of Dyer/Schererville, Indiana and St. James Senior Estates in Crete, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, on her 83rd birthday in Geismar, Louisiana where she lived, most recently, with her oldest daughter and son in law. She was born February 27, 1936 in Southern Illinois, in the town of Eldorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Mary Molinarolo, brother Virgil Molinarolo and sisters in law Janet Molinarolo and Arlene Barber.

Nita is survived by her loving children Jeff (Marge) Schmitt, Midlothian, Virginia; Jerry Schmitt, Crown Point, Indiana; Tom Schmitt (Laurie Box), Schererville, Indiana; Caroline (Tim) Bach, Geismar, Lousiana; Karen Miller, Schererville, Indiana; John (Carey) Schmitt, Columbia, Missouri.

Cherished Grandchildren Heather (Eric) Klepinger, Tommy Schmitt, Julie (Ryan) Diez, Jonathan (Rachel) Bach, Jacqueline Miller, Allison Schmitt (Fiance, Austin Nicholson), Katelyn Schmitt, Adam Schmitt; Bonus Grandchildren Kris, Greg, Mandy, Stephanie, Jack and Jamie;

Great Grandchildren Easton, Josiah, Rayleigh and Layla; one brother Paul (late Janet) Molinarolo, Harrisburg, Illinois; Nieces and Nephews Bill (Sue) Molinarolo, David Molinarolo, Amy (Mike) Severson. Special family members Diane and Jerry Kovach, Harrisburg, Illinois; Carol and John E. Schmitt (Father of Children) Hebron, Indiana.

Nita worked many years in local schools as a tutor, at the Scherwood Golf Club in Schererville and as a nursing assistant. She loved playing board games and cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed painting pictures which she gave as gifts.

Nita was loved by many. She was a loving mother to her children and then her grandchildren, who were the center of Nita's life. She always made time for all of them. She was also a devoted sister and someone who loved her friends dearly.

What stands out the most is her incredible will to live a long life despite the odds given to her.

She will be truly missed. Her family and friends will cherish memories of her forever.

A family memorial and burial will be held in her hometown of Harrisburg/Eldorado, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Lupus Foundation at Lupus.org.