Nora E. Billadeau (nee Sapyta)

HIGHLAND, IN - Nora E. Billadeau (nee Sapyta), age 71, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Nora is survived by her loving family; husband, Wayne A. Billadeau; daughters: Mia and Melisa (Dave Jr.) Lopez; grandchildren: Jacob and Jaclyn Piper and Jarrett Lopez; brothers: John (Linda) Sapyta and Thomas Sapyta; sister, Patti (John) Kasper; dear cousin, Sue (John) Szuberla; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Marcus and parents, John and Maryann Sapyta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Nora will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until time of mass. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave. Schererville, IN 46375 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a wake service at 4:00 PM.

Nora worked at the School City of East Chicago as a teacher's aide and Parents as Teachers, educating teen moms. She was a parent advocate for Special Needs Children and one of the original founders of NWI Down Syndrome Association. She was always helping anyone who needed it, putting everyone else before her own needs. Please omit flowers. Donations to Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org would be appreciated.

