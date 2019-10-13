Nora Kopaczewski (nee Cardenas)

HAMMOND, IN - Nora Kopaczewski (nee Cardenas), age 51 of Hammond, passed away on October 7, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with breast cancer and complications caused by West Nile virus. She was born on September 5, 1968. She is survived by her parents Arturo and Lillian Cardenas.

Nora was a loving wife to Michael Kopaczewski for 24 years and devoted mother to her daughter, Lillian; awesome sister to Nancy Munoz, (Kevin Kimble), Nelly (David) Feliciano, and Arturo (Michelle) Cardenas; fond aunt to Jessica, Kristin, Andrew, David, Anthony, AJ and Godson Chandler. Nora leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was the proud winner, on several occasions, of the Downtown Hammond Council's annual cookie contest which earned her bragging rights printed in the TIMES newspaper.

A graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1986, Nora furthered her education at Ivy Tech Community College and earned her LPN Nursing License in 2005. She will be remembered as a most devoted, caring, compassionate and well-respected nurse in the Community Healthcare System. Her infectious laughter and quick wit will be remembered by colleagues, family and many dear friends.

A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m., St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN; viewing to be held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions for her final arrangements or her daughter's education are greatly appreciated. Interment private. Arrangements by BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME - Hammond, IN. www.burnskish.com