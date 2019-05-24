NORA LEE MOORE DAVIS

Nora Lee Moore Davis

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SISTER ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 11/18/1953-5/24/2018 There comes a time when all of us must say goodbye, but the memory of those we love live on and never die. Although, we are sad without you, we will always treasure your loving smile; it still shines bright and clear. We still treasure all the moments growing up with you, the secrets we would always share and the childish things we would do. As the years quickly passed by, we miss you, dear sister and you know we always will. Your Loving Family
Published in The Times on May 24, 2019
