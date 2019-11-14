Nora May Lape

VALPARAISO, IN - Nora May Lape, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born December 26, 1938 in Gary, the daughter of Archie and Lela (Guess) Turley. In 1957, she married Larry Lape, who preceded her in death February 2009. Nora was a wife and loving mother, raising five children and an active member of South Lake Church of the Nazarene for her entire life.Surviving are her children, Cheryl Isley of Valparaiso, Dwayne (Darla McCuen) Lape of Goshen, David (Katie) Lape of Valparaiso and Christy (Stacy) Dickt of Pittsburg, CA, 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Laverne Welton of Valparaiso and sisters-in-law Marion Turley of Hobart, Frances Lape of Lafayette and Judith (George) Jimokas of Port St. Lucie, FL. Preceded in death by son, Norman Lape, son-in-law Jack Isley, parents, brother Lonnie Turley and sister Hazel Carver.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful love and care that was given to Nora.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM with Funeral Services at 11:00 AM, at South Lake Church of the Nazarene. Revs. Christy and Stacy Dickt officiating. Private burial at a later date. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com