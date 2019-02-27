Norbert "Norb" A. Rojewski

MONTICELLO, IN - Norbert "Norb" A. Rojewski, 79, of Monticello, passed away at 2:32 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1940 in Chicago to the late Anthony and Mary (Czaszewicz) Rojewski. On April 20, 1963 he married Frances Czerwinski at St. Michael Church in Chicago and she survives.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leo High School in Chicago and received his Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees from Chicago State University in 1965 and 1970, respectively. He taught math and science in Harvey School District 151 and was a principal in Summit Hill School District 161. He also worked at Thrall Car Company, Ryerson Steel Company, U.S. Steel Company and Republic Steel Company as a Purchaser. He retired to Monticello in October of 2007.

He is survived by son, David (Dayna) Rojewski of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Carol (Luke) Fairborn of Charlottesville, VA; brother-in-law, Jerry Brzycki; sister-in-law, Charlotte Szromba; grandchildren, Tony, Brooke, Cameron, and Bailey Rojewski, Christopher Roys, Prudence and Gordon Fairborn; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Michael Roys and sister, Betty Brzycki.

Services will be conducted in Monticello and Chicago. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. EST until 8:00 p.m. EST. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME of Monticello. Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. EST. The funeral home is located at 202 S. Illinois St., Monticello. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. EST. Friday at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church with Fr. David Rasner celebrating.

A second visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CST. Friday at ELMWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. CST. Saturday at Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 E. 96th St. with Fr. Stephen Bedenikovic celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of gifts of flowers, the family prefers gifts of Catholic Masses. Envelopes will be available.