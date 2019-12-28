Norbert John Doedtman

LOWELL, IN - Norbert John Doedtman 85 of Lowell, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on December 25, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Vera (nee Siebert) of 56 years, devoted daughters Linda Rosales, Julie (Michael) Boyle, Tina (Daniel) Blankenship, son-in-law Jeff Shipp, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother Tom (Sheralyn) Ritter, numerous nieces and nephews. Norbert was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Shipp, brothers Clarence Doedtman, Ernie, Harry, and Bob Miller and his parents. Norbert was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa and loved by all who knew him. He was dedicated to his family and will be deeply missed.

Norbert served in the U S Army from September 1956 to March 1957. He retired from LTV Steel in November of 1989. After retiring Norbert worked at Strack & Van Til in Crown Point for 13 years. In his spare time, he loved to work in the yard and stay busy.

Funeral services will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM from CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave Crown Point, IN 46307 to St. Matthias Catholic Church 101 W. Burrell Dr. Crown Point, IN 46307 for A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Rev. Jim Wozniak officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. wwwchapellawnfunerals.com