Norbert L. "Norm" Wilson

CROWN POINT, IN - Norbert L. "Norm" Wilson, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Norbert R. (late Helen) Wilson; three granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Wilson; and one brother; one sister.

Norbert was an engineer with Kinder-Morgan and retired with 42 years of service. He was a member of the Masons since 1958, the Orak Shrine in Michigan City and the Crown Point Moose Lodge.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Masonic Service by Lake Lodge 157 will begin at 4:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Norbert's name to .

