Noreen C. Dall

CROWN POINT, IN - Noreen C. Dall, age 81 of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Greg (Dawn) Wornhoff; daughters, Dawn (Rick) Montgomery, Donna (Larry) Hlista; grandchildren, Valyn Dall, Vanessa Dall, Katharine Gorcos, Bryce Hlista, Michael Hlista, Chris Wornhoff, Adam Wornhoff, Ashley Sanders; ten great-grandchildren and numerous brothers, sisters and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com