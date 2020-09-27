1/
Noreen Lavelle O'Neill
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Noreen Lavelle O'Neill

LANSING, IL - Noreen Lavelle O'Neill, age 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" O'Neill. Devoted mother of Ellen (Bill) White, Carol (Tom) Schultz, Bobby (Karen) O'Neill, and Julie Anne O'Neill. Cherished grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Lavelle. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Catherine Lavelle.

A memorial Mass will follow at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to University of Chicago Transplant Institute or Gift Of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, in Memory of Nor. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral, Home James E. Janusz Director. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 26, 2020
Sorry to see that Noreen passed.
I always enjoyed seeing her when she stopped to visit and drop off poptabs at the Ronald House.
Mardelle Gundlach
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Carol, it was with sadness that we heard of your mother Noreen's death, may she rest in peace. We had the pleasure of meeting her in our home in Malahide, Dublin, when you all visited in August 2017. It was a lovely occasion for me personally, as I had often talked about your Mother to Mary, my wife and family because of my time in Chicago many years ago when I stayed in her home. It was lovely to have her visit here and as you said in her obituary her smile was infectious and memorable. Our thoughts are with you and the family at this sad time. Seamus, Mary & the McIntyre family Malahide, Dublin, Ireland.
James McIntyre
September 23, 2020
Carol and Julie Ann, please accept my sympathy on the loss of your mother. I will keep forever a beautiful memory of a chat with Noreen when in Ireland. Her sense of humor, her wisdom. Love, Simona
SIMONA DE ANGELIS
Friend
September 23, 2020
We met Noreen through a mutual friend in 1995 right after I had a liver transplant. Knowing Noreen had had one the prior year our friend made the introduction . We became friends with Noreen and communicated for the past 25 years . At first talking a lot about our recoveries and our challenges and then just saying Hi on holidays etc. Being 20 years my senior and experiencing the same health issue I looked up to her and she gave me great inspiration . I am sure she is an angel in heaven overlooking all her family and friends and adopted friends like Maureen and I . May you rest in eternal peace Norween .
Nick and Maureen Just
Friend
September 21, 2020
Precious memories - Cong, 15th of August 2017.
Your mom was indeed a remarkable and extraordinary lady, Carol! She touched the hearts and minds of those that had the good fortune to meet her. We were privileged to have met her on her recent trip to Ireland.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult and lonely time.
Martie, Ann, T.J. and Kathleen McIntyre.
Martie McIntyre
September 21, 2020
She was a well loved lady she will never be forgotten Mass will be celebrated here in Carne Belmullet Ireland very soon , May her gentle soul Rest in peace ❤❤Willie and Gorettilavelle
September 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to all the family
Mary Kelly
Family
September 20, 2020
What a beautiful tribute. I laughed & cried as I read picturing her loving & caring smile. Loved always seeing her at parties. Sending my deepest condolences to the family. May all of your happy memories help through the sadness. Love, Katie
Katie Malito
September 20, 2020
Noreen walked me thru pre, and post transplant 21 years ago. She gave me comfort and advice about what I could expect. I last saw her at Bobs funeral and we are saddened to hear about her passing. Please let me know when the memorial will be. Please except our condolences for the loss of a wonderful lady who gave of her time to help so many other patients.
Bartel Zandstra
Friend
September 20, 2020
Julie and Family,
Please accept my sympathy on the loss of your Mother. What a wonderful tribute to your Mother. May she rest in peace.
Donna Hooks Radtke
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved