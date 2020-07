Norm Wilson

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND, NORM WILSON ON HIS FIRST ANNIEVERSARY IN HEAVEN 11/9/1934 - 7/11/2019. One year ago today, God took you Home. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For a part of me went with you that day God called you Home. I love you and miss you everyday. All my love, your wife, Carol