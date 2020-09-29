1/1
Norma E. (DiTola) Marchetti
Norma E. Marchetti (nee DiTola)

CRETE/CHICAGO HEIGHTS - Norma E. Marchetti (nee DiTola) age 91, longtime Crete and Chicago Heights resident, recently of Crown Point, IN. Wife of 64 years of the late Arthur Marchetti. Mother of Cyndy (Barry) Pruett and Rosanne (Nick) Katrichis. Grandmother of Michelle Hunter, Barry (Audrey "DeeDee") Pruett, Tracy Alfredson, Andrew (Sandy) Nyiri II, Ryan Nyiri, Hilary (Dan) DiTola, Stacy (Brandon) Sullivan and Nicholas Katrichis. Great grandfather of Lilly, Maggie, Gianni, Isabella, Gianna, Katie, Rocco, Andrew III, Giuliana, Anthony, Trinity and Trevor. Daughter of the late Concordia nee Petrarca and Pasquale DiTola. Sister of the late Rita (late Lester) Halberstadt, George (late Esther) DiTola, Carlo (late Livia) DiTola and Ermanno (Lynda) DiTola. Aunt and friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th St. (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services at funeral home Friday 10:00 a.m. Entombment Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Reposing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
