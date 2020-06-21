Norma Elaine Kent

VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Elaine Kent, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born October 24, 1927 in Thomaston, IN to Samuel & Minna (Walter) Jenkins and graduated from Wanatah High School. Norma will be fondly remembered by many as a beloved longtime clerk at Walgreens on Calumet in Valparaiso where she worked for 20 years. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, enjoyed working puzzles, playing games with the kids and pinochle with the adults, scouting local garage sales and hunting hickory nuts. Norma's chocolate chip cookies were legendary among the family. There was always a tin of cookies in the house to treat guests.

Survivors include her children: Noreen (Steve) Baldwin of Arizona, Greg (Brenda) Kent of Tefft, Allen (Karen) Kent of Valparaiso, Tim (Marcia) Kent of Wheatfield; grandchildren: Katrice (Jeremy) Bowman, Chuck Kent, Sam (Lisa) Kent, Joe (Katie) Kent, Jeff Kent, Dr. Andrea (Dr. James) Creighton, Michelle Kent and Brittany Kent; granddaughter-in-law, Amaris Baldwin; and great-grandchildren: Henry, Kennedy, Aubrey, Eliza, Chloe, Evan, Nicholas and John. She was preceded in death by brothers, Dale, Russell, Ed, Milton and Harold Jenkins, sister, Lucille Niksch and her husband James Kent.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 26th from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Wanatah. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran church.