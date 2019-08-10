Norma F. Wilson

PORTAGE, IN - Norma F. Wilson, age 76, of Portage passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. Norma was born September 29, 1942 in Massillon, Ohio to Herman and Marjorie (Inman) Newcomb. Norma worked as a teacher's aide for the Portage School System. Norma graduated from Lew Wallace High School and was a member of the Portage Church of Christ.

Norma is survived by her loving husband, John L. Wilson of Portage; her son, Jonathan (Mona) Wilson of Portage; her two daughters: Christine Barker of Ohio and Dawn (Jon) Wolf of Valparaiso; her mother, Marjorie Newcomb of Portage; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Janice) Newcomb of Portage.

Norma was preceded in death by her father, Herman Newcomb.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 with Mr. Jerry Cleek Minister officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Porter County VNA Hospice in Norma's honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.