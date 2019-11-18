Norma Frances Low-Davis

Norma Frances Low-Davis passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Norma was an only child Born February 27, 1924 to Earl and Ruth Chansler in Bridgeport, IL. Norma was a very loving Mother raising seven children, a Grandmother of fifteen, a Great Grandmother of twenty nine and a Great-Great Grandmother of one. Norma will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her. Norma was a woman of Strong Faith.

Surviving are her children Georgia Murray, Pamela Farrimond, Patrick Low, Jock Low, Kirk Low, Cathleen Thompson and George Low; thirteen Grandchildren, twenty nine Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.

Services will take place at Best Funeral West Valley Chapel on November 18, 2019.