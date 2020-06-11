Norma J. Holm
1929 - 2020
Norma J. Holm

HIGHLAND, IN - Norma J. Holm, 91, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on August 16, 1929 in Hammond, IN.

She's survived by her son Garry Holm; grandson Adam; sister Carole Decker; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Veron Holm, son Bruce and brother Edward Swing. Her and her husband owned Calumet Blue Print. She was a longtime member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland, IN.

Being with family and friends completed her life. Laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
