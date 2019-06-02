Norma J. Kobus

LEESBURG, FL - Norma J. Kobus, 77, of Leesburg, FL, formerly a resident of Munster, IN, passed away May 29, 2019. Wife of Clement Kobus. Mother of Michele (Stephen) Eisenhuth and Matthew (Jane) Kobus. Loving Grandmother of Grant, Jeffrey (Claire) and Alexander. Daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline Witkowski. Sister In-Law to Gene and Lorraine Kobus. Surviving Sister Karen (George) Schulte. Beloved Aunt to many Nieces and Nephews.

Norma worked for many years as an executive administrative assistant to The Munster Indiana Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Hammond Independent Insurance company. She enjoyed reading, boating and spending time with family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on June 18, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Community Church, 1330 Sunshine Ave. Leesburg, FL 34748. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .