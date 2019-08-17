Norma Jean Castagna (nee Wallace)

CROWN POINT, IN - Norma Jean Castagna (nee Wallace) age 87 of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, and Ridge Farm, IL, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was a member and former treasurer of the Grace Reformed Church in Gary, and of the Northwest Indiana Retirees Club. Norma was a retired rate clerk from Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad (1994) with 39 years of service and a member of the Retirees Club. Norma loved her casinos and traveling the world.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter W. Wallace, and her second husband, Paul Castagna; parents, Reece and Gladys Ballard; sisters, Dorothy Adamson, Iverne Warnigus, Geraldine Bugelli. Norma is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. www.burnfuneralhome.com