Norma L. Leone

CROWN POINT, IN - Norma L. Leone, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Joseph; two children: Rick (Diane) Leone and Sandi (Mike) Mendoza; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Ettabell Ratliff; sister, Barbara Ploszaj; grandson, John Leone.Norma was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She was a manager at NBD bank with 25 plus years of service. She was graduate of Tolleston High School. Norma was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a past treasurer of Dyer Chamber of Commerce.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point, Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL for prayers and 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive with Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. At rest, St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

