Norma Lucille Bursell

VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Lucille Bursell, 97 formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born September 23, 1921 in Harvey, IL to Erie and Theresa (Ruppert) Roberts. Norma was resident of Oak Grove Retirement Village in DeMotte and was a regular attendee of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, where she played piano for many years.

Norma married Warren Wells in 1940 and they had one son, Douglas (Cora) Wells who survives along with her grandchildren, Angela (Todd) Giesler and Daniel W. (Michelle) Wells; great grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Jones, Sadie Giesler, Daniel "D.J." (Sarah) Wells, and Zachary (Arizona) Wells; great-great grandchildren, Gunner, Jolene, Memphis, and Emmitt Wells; and many nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Warren Wells and Homer Bursell, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Saalman and Joann Paulsen; and brother, Herschel Roberts.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village 221 W. Division Rd., DeMotte, IN 46310.