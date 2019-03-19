Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma N. Rosenbower.

Norma N. Rosenbower

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BELOVED WIFE AND MOTHER NORMA N. ROSENBOWER

On Her Anniversary

In Heaven

4/3/27 to 3/19/16

"Love is her Gift"

Remembering you for all the love you put into everything. Thinking of you always and missing you more than anything.

Always positive, caring, cheerful and kind, we're thankful for treasured memories. Knowing that you are near, still giving with all your heart. And from Heaven above, watching over and blessing us.

With all our love, Bill, Brent, Todd & Family

MASS OF REMEMBRANCE

March 23 - 7:45 a.m.

St. Mary's Church

321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN