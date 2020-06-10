Norma Rodriguez (nee Lopez)

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Norma Rodriguez (nee Lopez), age 66 of Schererville, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Dwayne "Dewey" Sullivan. Loving mother of Lauren Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, loving step-mother of Tracie Jackson, and Brian Sullivan. Loving daughter of Luis Lopez. Cherished step-grandmother of Tyler Mills, and Brittany Thomas. Fond sister of Luis Lopez, Ricardo Lopez, and Ada Acosta. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her loving loving mother Carmen (nee Fernandez) Lopez.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we ask that you please limit your stay to ten minutes. Funeral services for Norma will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Norma will be laid to rest at Southside Cemetery, Pontiac, IL.

Norma was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She believed in education and always bettering oneself. She taught for 34 years in the Chicago Public School System, she played an integral part in developing the Bilingual Educational Program. She impacted many children's lives over the years with her caring, loving and tender heart. She was a musician, she enjoyed painting, singing, reading, she enjoyed traveling and living in Puerto Rico for many years. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Network for Good, at https:/donatenow.networkforgood.org/lacasanorte

www.schroederlauer.com