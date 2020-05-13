Dear Janet and Family, we are so so sorry to hear of Norm's passing. We have nothing but fond memories of him at Bronco's and his delightful smile that would light up and room, as his hawaiian shirts did, and would make someone's day a little brighter. He will be so missed by all who knew and loved him. May God Bless you and your family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Tony Young

Friend