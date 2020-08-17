1/1
Norman J. Standish
Norman J. Standish

CROWN POINT, IN - Norman J. Standish, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Norman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; children: Kathy and Kendall Adair, Randy Standish and Lisa Jovas, Gary Standish and Laura Scheeringa and Debbie Standish; nine grandchildren: Caryn, Nick, Andrew, Andrea, Lyndsey, Lauren, Ryne, Stacy and Norman; five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Jayden, Jackson and Sylvia; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Lois, Jean, Betty, Phyllis, Irene, Ilene, Jack and Marvin.

Norman served in the National Guard and was a graduate of Rensselaer High School Class of 1954. He was employed by Inland Steel and NIPSCO, retiring after thirty-three years of service. Norman was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, woodwork, sports and was a Bears and White Sox fan. Norman was a devoted and patient husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the funeral home will be limited, social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, IN. To view and/or sign Norman's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
