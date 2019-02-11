Norman R. Slivinski

VASHON, WA - It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our loving husband, doting dad, faithful uncle and cherished friend. Norman Slivinski lost his short battle with cancer on January 11, 2019. Norman was born in East Chicago, IN and grew up in the "Harbor". Joining the Navy at 17 he proudly served in World War II and the Korean War. He retired from Inland Steel after 30 years and continued to work for another 20 years at Riverside Refractories because his boss wouldn't let him quit. Norman married his" Beach Babe" of 66 years Shirley Jean and they resided in Miller Beach where they raised two children Cindy and Craig. Sadly Craig lost his life to cancer at the young age of 25.

Norman spent his days nurturing his yard and flowers, feeding the birds and wildlife, enjoyed taking weekend trips to Michigan to his niece's Cottage, visiting his favorite Spanish restaurant in Valpo, hunting, fishing and hanging with the guys at the Beach Cafe. Norman spent his last few years with his wife and daughter scanning the horizon for orcas on Vashon Island outside Seattle.

We will keep your treasured memories close to our hearts, Norm, as we all love you dearly and will find comfort in knowing you loved us.