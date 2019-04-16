Norman Ralph Maple

LAKE STATION, IN - Norman Ralph Maple, age 75, of Lake Station, passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice, in Valparaiso, on April 12, 2019, after a short battle with bile duct cancer. He was born December 31, 1943 to Ralph and Opal (nee McCreary) Maple. Norm graduated from River Forest High School, Class of 1962. He served stateside in the Army during the Vietnam era. Norm retired from Arcelor Mittal (Burns Harbor) after 36 years as a welder. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and dear friends.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Opal; stepfather, Mike Kopcha and his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Carrie (nee Czubik) Maple; daughter, Janice Domen.

Per Norm's wishes, there will be no formal services. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com