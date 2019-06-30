Odessa Evans

Guest Book
  • "Just a word of encouragement for the family at Matthew 5:4..."
    - Rose Gaither
  • "May the family whether this storm of loss. May Gods loving..."
    - N B
  • "May the God of all comfort, comfort you all during this..."
    - C. N.
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. May God give the comfort and..."
    - The Fennell Family
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Odessa Evans

CHICAGO, IL - Odessa Evans age 96 of Chicago, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Oak Lawn Respiratory & Rehabilitation Center in Oak Lawn, IL.

Survivors: one daughter, Paulette (Robert) Cross-Castle; stepdaughter, Traxsene Martinez; three grandchildren, Whitney Castle, Hillary (Blake MacDonald) Castle and Kisha (Lorenzo) Toppin; three great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago. Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr., officiating. Entombment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Evans family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on June 30, 2019
