Odessa Evans

CHICAGO, IL - Odessa Evans age 96 of Chicago, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Oak Lawn Respiratory & Rehabilitation Center in Oak Lawn, IL.

Survivors: one daughter, Paulette (Robert) Cross-Castle; stepdaughter, Traxsene Martinez; three grandchildren, Whitney Castle, Hillary (Blake MacDonald) Castle and Kisha (Lorenzo) Toppin; three great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago. Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr., officiating. Entombment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Evans family during their time of loss.