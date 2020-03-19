Odette Medina (nee Gali Roux)

HAMMOND, IN - Odette Medina (nee Gali Roux), 92 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Frank T. Medina who passed away February 10, 2019; loving mother of Terry (Mike) Borgetti, Frank (Laura) Medina, Eugene Medina, Albert (Camille) Medina, Tinnah (late Gabriel) Medina, Monica Barry, late Gabriel Medina and special family friend, Chip Johnson; cherished "Ma" of Maria Borgetti, Rachel (Paddy) Schreiber, Allison (Ben) Rosen, Patrick (Sofia) Barry, Michael Barry, Matthew Medina, Marina Medina; proud great grandma of Gianna Falk and Sabrina Schreiber; dearest sister of Ernestina Gali Roux.

A private family funeral service will be held. There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting.

Odette Medina was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 14, 1928 to Jose and Teresa Gali Roux. She was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Hammond. A devout Catholic, Odette was a member of the Legion of Mary and the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. Devoted to her family, Odette will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Maria, Teresa, Dolores, Lupe, Elena and Fernanda for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Margaret Mary Church, Hammond, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400