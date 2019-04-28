Odilia J. Castillo (nee Jimenez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Odilia J. Castillo (nee Jimenez), age 80 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She is survived by five children: Guadalupe Castillo, Felipe Castillo, John M. Castillo, Jorge D. Castillo and Teresa (Kenneth Rios) Santos; eight grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas and Christian Castillo, William (Catherine) and Lauren Perez, Jessica and Joshua Castillo and Jorge Castillo, Jr.; two great granddaughters, Alina Castillo and Jasmine Rollins; great grandson, Cameron; siblings: Santos (Sharon) Jimenez, Pete (Sandra) Jimenez, George Jimenez, Humberto Jimenez, Lupe Barrenstein, Eloise Berryman. Preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Josephine Jimenez; son, Santos Castillo; brother, Gilbert Jimenez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 144th Street & Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 (DUE TO CONSTRUCTION ON INDIANAPOLIS BLVD - Take Railroad Avenue, Tod Avenue or Olcott Avenue to 142nd Street and go West) and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Church.

Odilia retired from J. C. Penney's and was a former employee at Blaw Knox Company in East Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.