Odilia J. (Jimenez) Castillo

Guest Book
  • " Please accept my condolences for the loss of your love..."
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Odilia J. Castillo (nee Jimenez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Odilia J. Castillo (nee Jimenez), age 80 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She is survived by five children: Guadalupe Castillo, Felipe Castillo, John M. Castillo, Jorge D. Castillo and Teresa (Kenneth Rios) Santos; eight grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas and Christian Castillo, William (Catherine) and Lauren Perez, Jessica and Joshua Castillo and Jorge Castillo, Jr.; two great granddaughters, Alina Castillo and Jasmine Rollins; great grandson, Cameron; siblings: Santos (Sharon) Jimenez, Pete (Sandra) Jimenez, George Jimenez, Humberto Jimenez, Lupe Barrenstein, Eloise Berryman. Preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Josephine Jimenez; son, Santos Castillo; brother, Gilbert Jimenez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 144th Street & Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 (DUE TO CONSTRUCTION ON INDIANAPOLIS BLVD - Take Railroad Avenue, Tod Avenue or Olcott Avenue to 142nd Street and go West) and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Church.

Odilia retired from J. C. Penney's and was a former employee at Blaw Knox Company in East Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.